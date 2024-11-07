Law Society extends TA6 two-form use period

The Law Society of England and Wales has announced an extension for conveyancers using both the 4th and 5th editions of the TA6 property information form, allowing use of either version beyond the initial January 2025 cut-off. This extension comes as the Law Society works through extensive feedback gathered during a consultation process on the latest form.

Originally, conveyancers were advised they could use either the 5th edition (2024) or the previous TA6 4th edition, second revision (2020) until January 15, 2025. However, as feedback continues to pour in, the Law Society has adjusted the timeline to allow for a more in-depth evaluation.

The consultation, launched in July in collaboration with the independent research firm 2CV, aimed to gauge the opinions of conveyancers and related stakeholders on both editions of the form. With 1,232 participants, the consultation has been thorough, including surveys, interviews, group discussions, webinars, and workshops.

Ian Jeffery, CEO of the Law Society, expressed gratitude for the profession’s engagement with the process, saying, “I would like to thank our members for engaging so positively with this extensive consultation. We are now working through the volumes of feedback we have collected during this process and want to give it all thorough consideration.”

Given the volume of input received, Jeffery noted that the original January deadline for implementing any changes is no longer feasible. “It has become clear that January next year is not a realistic date by which to analyse all the evidence and take the next steps to ensure we have the best outcome possible,” he said. “We have therefore decided to extend the period that both forms can be used until we have completed that work.”

The Law Society has committed to providing an update on the next steps early in the new year. Meanwhile, conveyancers who are part of the Conveyancing Quality Scheme (CQS) will remain compliant regardless of which TA6 edition they use.

The Law Society continues to engage with its members to ensure the transition to any new format is smooth, practical, and beneficial to all parties involved.