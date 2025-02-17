Law Society expands Rising Star Award

For the first time in the award’s 13-year history, first and second-year trainees will compete separately from newly qualified solicitors, who have been qualified for up to five years. This expansion aims to acknowledge the unique contributions of both groups to their workplaces and the wider legal sector.

Rachael McLean, a judge for the award and member of the Law Society’s In-house Lawyers Committee, said she was looking forward to the competition. She stated she was excited to see the calibre of entries and described it as a privilege to spotlight the variety of in-house careers and their contributions, as in-house solicitors collaborate with colleagues from various professions and work on a whole host of legal matters. She noted this year was particularly special as the two distinct early career stages were being recognised, offering in-house teams an opportunity to celebrate new talent and the impact their colleagues have made in a short time. She encouraged nominations, adding that selecting the winners would be a difficult task.

Applications for the award close on Friday, 14 March, with the winners set to be announced at the In-house Annual Conference, running from 31 April to 1 May. Further details on nominations can be found on the Law Society's website.