Law Society engages conveyancing community as it launches property form consultation

The consultation aims to gather comprehensive feedback from the conveyancing community and other stakeholders to refine and improve the form.

Key Activities in the Consultation:

Engagement with Stakeholder Groups: The consultation will involve discussions with conveyancing and legal groups, local law societies, and Law Society licensees to gather diverse perspectives.

An online survey will be conducted to collect views on broader policy changes in residential conveyancing, as well as specific experiences and opinions regarding the TA6 form.

Focus Groups: Conveyancers will participate in focus groups to share their experiences with both versions of the TA6 form and to discuss key areas of concern.

Webinars: Deep dive online webinars will explore critical issues such as liability and digitisation in the conveyancing process.

User Experience Testing: The new form will undergo user experience testing to ensure its practicality and ease of use.

Ian Jeffery, Chief Executive Officer of the Law Society, emphasised the importance of this consultation: “We are committed to engaging with conveyancers across the country in the coming months to discuss issues relating to the new edition of the TA6 form. We want to hear from conveyancers who have used the forms and also those who haven’t and understand why they haven’t. We want to understand users’ experience and views of the TA6 form and its part in the wider conveyancing landscape and to identify improvements to the property form.”

The consultation will be conducted by an independent research agency, which will handle member engagement, carry out the survey, and analyse the collected feedback. The insights gained from this process will guide the Law Society in enhancing the structure and content of the TA6 form and in providing effective communication and change management support to its members.

This initiative underscores the Law Society's dedication to improving the conveyancing process and ensuring that the TA6 form meets the needs and expectations of its users.