The Law Society of England and Wales has launched its first ethical practice framework designed specifically for in-house solicitors as part of its professional ethics programme. This framework, created in collaboration with the Inter-Disciplinary Ethics Applied Centre (IDEA) at the University of Leeds, offers free tools, resources, and templates to assist the in-house community with the ethical challenges they face in the workplace. It has been developed following consultations with both academic experts and practising in-house solicitors to ensure practical applicability.

During the initial scoping phase, key ethical challenges for the in-house legal community were mapped out, leading to potential solutions. As societal concerns continue to evolve, solicitors find themselves increasingly tasked with addressing various environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues. Ethical dilemmas often arise when employers expect in-house solicitors to support activities that, while lawful, may conflict with public interest. The development phase included valuable input from focus groups and one-to-one interviews with experts, further refining the contents of the framework.

Complementing the Solicitors Regulation Authority’s (SRA) guidance, this new framework equips solicitors to meet their regulatory demands and ethical responsibilities more effectively. While the SRA’s guidance addresses specific issues, such as identifying clients and legal privilege, the Law Society’s approach focuses on enabling solicitors to positively influence their organisation’s ethical culture while fulfilling their regulatory obligations. "In-house solicitors are in a unique position as both legal and business advisers to their employer," stated Law Society president Richard Atkinson. He acknowledged the competing pressures that come with this role, saying, “Our members have called for more support maintaining professional independence and reinforcing ethical practice."

The framework, now available for consultation, aims to gather user feedback for continual improvement. Atkinson emphasised the importance of the profession uniting to support solicitors as they navigate ethical complexities. Dr Jim Baxter, professional ethics consultancy team leader at the IDEA Centre, shared his insights, noting, “It's been hugely rewarding to speak to so many in-house solicitors and to come to understand the distinctive ethical and professional challenges they face." He added, “The framework aims to empower solicitors by supporting sound reasoning while putting them on a firmer footing within organisations and fostering solidarity in the professional community." With this new framework, the Law Society hopes to provide a valuable resource for in-house legal teams and the organisations they serve