The Law Society of England and Wales has launched a campaign advocating for increased investment in civil legal aid, emphasising the importance of ensuring that everyone can access this vital public service. The campaign was officially announced on 9 June, highlighting the initial steps taken by the government to raise civil legal aid fees in areas such as housing and immigration. However, the Law Society insists that much more is required across all sectors, particularly in family law, community care, inquests, and mental health.

Recent research from the Law Society, in conjunction with the Legal Services Board and YouGov, reveals alarming statistics regarding domestic abuse victims. The findings show that over half (55%) of adults facing domestic abuse did not receive any legal support, and of those who sought help, 54% were unsuccessful in obtaining it. The report underscores significant gaps in understanding legal rights and identifying sources of legal advice, which can have devastating effects on vulnerable individuals.

A new legal aid desert map released by the Law Society paints a stark picture, indicating that more than 42 million people in England and Wales – nearly 70% of the population – lack access to community care legal aid providers within their vicinity. Law Society president Richard Atkinson remarked that “Civil legal aid is a crucial service that protects people and communities and reduces the strain on other public services.” Atkinson further noted, “By throwing a legal lifeline to everyone who needs it, we strengthen families, protect children and provide better care for people in our communities.” He pointed out that “Access to legal advice is of the utmost importance, particularly in cases involving domestic abuse, community care and mental health treatment disputes,” stressing the urgency of addressing the closures of vital legal aid services.

The Law Society's campaign calls for immediate government action to appropriately fund civil legal aid and includes several specific demands. These include the reinstatement of early legal advice for separating families, which could facilitate quicker resolutions and lessen the burden of costly court proceedings. Additionally, they are advocating for guaranteed legal aid for both survivors and the accused in family law cases involving allegations of abuse, ensuring fair representation across the board.

Moreover, they are seeking increased legal aid fees in critical areas such as family law, mental health, and community care to attract and maintain legal aid providers. Finally, the campaign emphasises the need for a fair means test that will not exclude those living in poverty from accessing justice. The Law Society is determined to ensure that all individuals, regardless of their circumstances, receive the legal support they need to navigate their challenges effectively.