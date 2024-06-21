Law Society crowns Cameron Ramage 2024’s in-house rising star

The announcement was made by Law Society President Susan Murray at the opening of this year’s In-house Annual Conference.

Cameron emerged victorious from a competitive shortlist that included Ikra Bhatti, Niamh Murray-Sheridan, Jake Stephen, and Ben Thom. This prestigious award recognizes Scottish-qualified solicitors with up to five years of post-qualification experience.

Runners-up Ikra Bhatti from Glasgow City Council and Niamh Murray-Sheridan from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were also acknowledged by the judging panel for their outstanding careers.

In her announcement, Susan Murray remarked, “Many congratulations Cameron. All of our judges agreed that you have achieved so much so early in your career. They were particularly impressed by the range of work you undertake, including complex employment matters, data protection, IP licensing, ESG and other governance matters, AI and software delivery. From these testimonials, it’s easy to understand why your colleagues believe you to be an invaluable asset to the company. Well done and all the very best for your future legal career.”

Graciously accepting the award, Cameron Ramage responded, “Thank you very much to the panel and the Law Society for this award and to everyone for the congratulatory messages! I am absolutely thrilled to have won from such a talented shortlist of finalists. I've been lucky to work with lots of amazing people and great mentors in my career so far. I am especially grateful to work with such a supportive and innovative team at Cirrus Logic who afford me the opportunity to get involved in such diverse and exciting work. Huge congratulations to Ikra and Niamh for the runners-up positions!”

Cameron’s win underscores his exceptional achievements and contributions to the legal profession, positioning him as a rising star in the in-house legal community.