The Law Society of Scotland is sounding the alarm over proposed revisions to legal aid fees related to cases involving adults with incapacity (AWI). The Society's submission on the changes highlights that the introduction of block fees could significantly worsen the existing shortage of solicitors willing to take on this crucial work.

Block fees, a proposed payment structure, would replace the traditional model where solicitors are compensated based on the time and complexity of their cases with a fixed fee. Peter Walsh, Co-Convener of the Law Society’s Legal Aid Committee, expressed deep concern, saying “Adults with incapacity cases involve one of the most vulnerable groups in society, so it’s vital that legal help is available to navigate what are sensitive and legally complex issues."

Walsh further noted, “Solicitors in Scotland are already underpaid for taking on AWI work, and moving to block fees would only make things worse. Access to justice for extremely vulnerable people will be further eroded if solicitors can’t afford to take on these cases.” He strongly opposed the proposed system, calling it “an entirely unsuitable system for paying for this work,” highlighting that many solicitors have indicated that the suggested fees would fall significantly short of covering their efforts.

The Law Society does acknowledge the need for reforms to alleviate the administrative burdens that legal aid solicitors face, which they believe contributes to the exodus from the profession due to low remuneration. However, they assert that block fees are not the solution to simplifying the system, particularly in cases that require nuanced legal expertise.

The Law Society of Scotland, representing over 13,000 solicitors, continues to advocate for the interests of its members while striving to uphold justice within the legal community. They remain firm in their commitment to ensuring that vulnerable populations receive the support and legal representation they deserve.