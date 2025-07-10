A recent report from the Scottish Legal Complaints Commission (SLCC) has highlighted the integral role of the Law Society of Scotland's Client Protection Fund in safeguarding legal services consumers. The SLCC, which has the authority to oversee the fund's performance and suggest improvements, noted that the fund is “well run.” The clarity and accessibility of information regarding the fund were also praised, as it is stated to be "clear and easy to understand," with additional guidance to assist claimants in navigating the claims process.

Originally created in 1980 as the Scottish Solicitors' Guarantee Fund, the Client Protection Fund was established to provide financial protection for clients who have suffered losses due to the misconduct of solicitors or their staff. Uniquely, this fund is financed entirely through contributions from solicitor firms, avoiding any reliance on taxpayer funding. A dedicated Client Protection Sub-Committee, consisting of both solicitors and non-solicitors, supervises the fund’s operations and ensures the Law Society meets its statutory obligations effectively.

In its report, the SLCC made several recommendations, including enhancing communications with claimants to keep them informed about the progress of their claims and soliciting feedback to identify areas for improvement in understanding and accessibility. In response, the Law Society has begun recruiting additional lay members to the committee to address current representation gaps, a concern highlighted in the SLCC's evaluation. Presently, the committee includes seven solicitors and five lay members, maintaining a balanced perspective in oversight.

Ken Dalling, Convener of the Law Society’s Client Protection Committee, emphasised the committee’s initiative, saying, “The vast majority of our work on the committee focuses on preventing issues arising through ongoing monitoring of cashroom activity and is indicative of the proactive approach to regulation generally and accounts rule compliance in particular.” He further noted the importance of the Consumer Protection Fund in allowing clients to reclaim losses resulting from dishonest actions by solicitors or staff, asserting that while such incidents are rare, they are treated with utmost seriousness to ensure clients receive fair compensation.

Echoing this sentiment, David Gordon, lay convener of the Law Society of Scotland Regulatory Committee, stated, “The Client Protection Fund is a key part of the range of protections the Law Society has in place for consumers of legal services.” He highlighted the critical nature of legal advice during significant life events, from purchasing a home to navigating familial disputes, asserting the necessity for consumers to trust solicitors. Ensuring robust consumer protections, Gordon posited, is fundamental to maintaining that trust and confidence.

The Law Society is committed to reviewing the SLCC’s recommendations and identifying the best ways to implement them, reinforcing their dedication to providing reliable consumer protections in the legal sector.