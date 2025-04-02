Law Society calls for US respect for law

The Law Society of Scotland supports international appeals for the US government to uphold the rule of law and protect legal professionals from interference

The Law Society of Scotland has voiced its concern regarding US government actions that are seen as undermining the rule of law, particularly in relation to the treatment of legal professionals. During a meeting on 28 March, the Council of the Law Society unanimously backed calls from the Law Society of England and Wales, urging the US government to respect the autonomy of legal practitioners both in America and abroad.

Recent executive orders have resulted in punitive measures against employees of prominent law firms, including the revocation of security clearances tied to their legal work. Additionally, actions have explicitly targeted personnel associated with the Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC), threatening to impose “tangible and significant consequences” such as blocking property and assets, and preventing ICC officials and their families from entering the US.

In March, the American Bar Association also expressed its distress over the hostile climate facing legal professionals in the US, highlighting reports of personal attacks, intimidation, and workplace repercussions experienced by lawyers within the justice department.

Susan Murray, President of the Law Society of Scotland, stated that “The Council of the Law Society of Scotland unanimously supports the call for restoration of respect for the rule of law, so ensuring that legal professionals can carry out their work without fear of sanction by the US Government.” She continued: “It is deeply alarming that a long-established democratic nation would undermine the rule of law in this way. It is essential that legal professionals can undertake their work without fear or favour and no lawyer should ever be a target of government simply for doing their job.”

The Law Society of Scotland, as a signatory to an open letter from various UK and international legal bodies, is urging the US government to take immediate action. Their demands include the rescinding of the executive order targeting ICC personnel, an immediate cessation of harassment and intimidation of legal professionals, and a commitment to uphold the foundational principles outlined in the UN Basic Principles on the Role of Lawyers, which safeguard the rights and responsibilities of legal practitioners in their capacity as defenders of the law.