Law Society bolsters governing council with non-legal expertise

The Law Society of Scotland has strengthened its governing Council by appointing six new non-legal members, each bringing expertise in key areas such as finance, technology, and strategic planning.

The new members include:

Ian Duddy : CEO to the Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry, former diplomat, and senior leader in the Foreign Office.

: CEO to the Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry, former diplomat, and senior leader in the Foreign Office. Anne Follin : Current Chairperson of Home-Start Falkirk, with a background in aviation strategic planning and board experience at Transport Scotland.

: Current Chairperson of Home-Start Falkirk, with a background in aviation strategic planning and board experience at Transport Scotland. Katherine Graham : Head of People Technologies at NatWest, specialising in security and transformation.

: Head of People Technologies at NatWest, specialising in security and transformation. Charles Ilako : Chartered Accountant and strategic planner, with extensive risk management experience.

: Chartered Accountant and strategic planner, with extensive risk management experience. Patricia Matheson : HR Associate Director in the NHS, with a background in Business Law and HR.

: HR Associate Director in the NHS, with a background in Business Law and HR. Dr Bruce Nelson: With wide-ranging non-executive experience, spanning a 40-year career at the University of Edinburgh.

Diane McGiffen, Chief Executive of the Law Society of Scotland, welcomed the new members, emphasising their valuable perspectives. She highlighted the importance of their contributions as the Society progresses into the second year of its strategic plan. McGiffen also expressed gratitude to outgoing members for their significant contributions.

With these additions, the Law Society of Scotland now boasts nine non-solicitor members on its Council, alongside three existing lay members, enhancing its capacity to navigate current challenges and future aspirations.