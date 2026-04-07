The Fair Work Agency has officially launched, aiming to provide much-needed support to both workers and employers within the UK labour market. The Law Society of England and Wales has welcomed this initiative, expressing hope that it will enhance compliance and clarity for all parties involved. However, alongside this optimism, there remains a significant concern regarding the delays plaguing the employment tribunal system, which continue to undermine timely access to justice.

As a comprehensive hub that consolidates existing labour market enforcement bodies, the Fair Work Agency is designed to improve the overall efficiency and consistency in handling employment issues. This centralisation of resources is expected to facilitate smoother coordination between the agency and the existing employment tribunals. Yet, the Law Society emphasises that overcoming the backlog in the employment tribunal system remains a paramount challenge. Recent statistics indicate that the caseload in employment tribunals has reached unprecedented levels, with the number of outstanding cases increasing month on month.

Brett Dixon, vice president of the Law Society, highlighted the potential of the Fair Work Agency to make a positive impact when he said “The new Fair Work Agency can strengthen compliance across the labour market and provide greater clarity for both workers and employers." However, he stressed that “people trapped in employment tribunals continue to face significant and damaging delays. The agency must coordinate closely with them, so employment rights are a level playing field for everyone."

Ensuring the Fair Work Agency has adequate funding, staffing, and operational resources is critical for it to meet its enforcement objectives effectively. The Law Society advocates for clear information to be made available regarding these essential elements. As Dixon stated, “Clear information on funding, staffing and operational capacity will also be essential to ensure the Fair Work Agency can meet its objectives to support all workers and employers alike. It is instrumental for the UK economy in an increasingly competitive world.”

In summary, while the Fair Work Agency represents a hopeful development in labour market enforcement, its success will depend on its ability to address ongoing employment tribunal delays and to coordinate effectively with existing systems. The balance between workers' rights and employer obligations is crucial as the UK strives for a fair and efficient working environment.