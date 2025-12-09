On Human Rights Day, the law societies of England & Wales, Northern Ireland, and Scotland have come together, urging urgent ratification of a pioneering treaty aimed at the protection of lawyers. The Council of Europe Convention for the Protection of the Profession of Lawyer establishes a framework designed to shield legal practitioners from an escalating global wave of harassment, threats, and violence that hampers their ability to fulfil their essential roles in defending human rights. As the first internationally binding treaty of its kind, it ensures that lawyers can work safely and independently, but it will only enter into force once eight nations have ratified it.

The UK, having been among the first to endorse this convention, now faces an urgent need for action backed by alarming statistics from recent Law Society research. This revealed that nearly half of all solicitors surveyed experienced threats in the past year, with many reporting multiple incidents. Such findings underscore the necessity for prompt ratification, which would position the UK as a leader in establishing the treaty’s monitoring body while signalling its commitment to supporting legal professionals globally.

Mark Evans, president of the Law Society of England and Wales, commented, “The UK government has the unique opportunity to play a leading role by being one of the first countries to ratify and align the convention with the country’s well-established legal standards.” He emphasised the critical role of lawyers in ensuring a fair justice system, highlighting this treaty as a significant step toward upholding the rule of law.

Mark Borland, president of the Law Society of Northern Ireland, acknowledged the convention as a significant milestone, particularly in Northern Ireland's context, stating, “The Convention represents a major milestone, particularly given Northern Ireland’s historical context and ongoing risks to the profession, in reinforcing the importance of ensuring that those who work to uphold the rule of law can do so safely, independently and without fear.”

Patricia Thom, president of the Law Society of Scotland, expressed concern over the increasing threats faced by legal professionals, stating, “In a fair and just society, it is imperative that lawyers can provide their clients with much-needed advice and representation, safely and without fear or favour.” She reinforced the urgency to protect legal practitioners, advocating for the ratification of the convention as quickly as possible.

With unified voices from the legal community, the call for the UK's swift approval of this vital treaty resonates as a plea for justice and safety in an increasingly perilous world for lawyers.