Law professor recognised for lifetime achievement in death penalty work

Professor Jon Yorke, a leading human rights advocate and law professor at Birmingham City University (BCU), has been awarded the prestigious Andrew Lee Jones Award at the 2024 Amicus Champion for Justice Awards. The ceremony, held at the Old Bailey Hall in London on Tuesday 12 November, recognised Professor Yorke’s lifelong dedication to fighting the death penalty and supporting those wrongfully condemned across the world.

“It is a great honour to receive an Amicus Champions of Justice Award,” said Professor Yorke, who is also the Director of the Centre for Human Rights at BCU. “I have had the immense privilege of working with remarkable people at Amicus and around the world – and both Amicus and BCU have helped build the foundation of my career. Together, we have worked to help preserve human dignity across the globe.”

The Andrew Lee Jones Award is presented to individuals who have shown exceptional commitment to justice for those on death row. Named in memory of Andrew Lee Jones, who was wrongfully executed in 1991, the award recognises efforts to improve legal representation for death row inmates, following Jones’ tragic case where he was executed in Louisiana despite a lack of clear evidence.

Professor Yorke’s career began in the United States in the 1990s, working at the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System and the Federal Public Defenders Office. He has been deeply involved with Amicus, an organisation established to help individuals like Andrew Lee Jones, for nearly three decades. Over the years, Professor Yorke has provided education, training, and advocacy for thousands of UK law students and lawyers, while also serving as the joint editor of the Amicus Journal and as an Amicus Trustee.

“I was part of the first group of interns to go to America from the School of Law here,” said Professor Yorke, reflecting on his early involvement. “I was also one of the first to receive an Amicus scholarship for this work.”

Recently named BCU’s Researcher of the Year, Professor Yorke has continued his impactful work, including his vocal opposition to Alabama's use of nitrogen gas inhalation as a method of execution in 2024, which he described as a miscarriage of justice in the case of Kenneth Eugene Smith.

Dr. Alice Storey, Senior Lecturer at BCU and Associate Director of the Centre for Human Rights, praised Professor Yorke for his “tireless work” supporting those facing the death penalty worldwide. BCU law student Shravani Chotai, who worked with Professor Yorke on a report for Qatar’s UN Universal Periodic Review, added, “Professor Yorke’s unwavering dedication to his students and his projects is truly commendable. His passion for teaching and commitment to making a positive impact in the world is empowering.”

The recognition underscores Professor Yorke’s significant contributions to human rights law and his ongoing efforts to advocate for justice for those impacted by the death penalty.