Law officers called to Northern Ireland Bar

This traditional ceremony took place at the Northern Ireland Bar and was followed by the Lowry Lecture at the Royal Courts of Justice.

Lord Hermer KC, the Advocate General for Northern Ireland and chief legal adviser on Northern Ireland law, expressed the significance of this occasion. He highlighted the shared commitment to the rule of law among UK law officers and thanked the Northern Ireland legal community for their warm reception.

During their visit, the Law Officers also met with key figures including the Attorney General for Northern Ireland, Dame Brenda King, Senior Treasury Counsel Tony McGleenan KC, and staff from the Crown Solicitor’s Office. The visit underscored the ongoing collaboration and mutual respect between the legal communities across the UK.