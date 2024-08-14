Law firms unite for regional growth

In a strategic move to enhance its presence on the south coast, regional law firm Ellis Jones Solicitors has acquired fellow Dorset-based practice Scott Walby LLP. This acquisition, now official following approval from the Solicitors Regulation Authority, bolsters Ellis Jones’ footprint in key areas such as Wimborne and Poole.

The integration adds a second office in Wimborne to Ellis Jones’ existing branch on East Street, complementing its established offices in Bournemouth, Poole, Ringwood, Swanage, and London. With this move, Scott Walby’s seven-person team, including partners John Bulpit and Malcolm Scott Walby, will join Ellis Jones, bringing the firm’s total staff count to nearly 200.

John Bulpit will become a Partner at Ellis Jones, while Malcolm Scott Walby will serve as a Consultant Solicitor. Both will continue to work from their current office at Brooke House, Oakley Hill, Wimborne.

Nigel Smith, Managing Partner of Ellis Jones, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition: “This is a significant acquisition for us, offering a hugely attractive growth opportunity and strengthening our service proposition for clients. Malcolm and John bring a wealth of expertise in commercial and property law, along with a loyal client base that will benefit from our full-service offerings.”

Malcolm Scott Walby, a former president of the Dorset Chamber of Commerce and Industry, sees the merger as a mutually beneficial step: “This is an ideal way for our two firms to pool our legal experience and share in the success of a combined, full-service practice.”

Founded in 2005, Scott Walby LLP is well-regarded for its expertise in company and commercial law, including employment issues, management buyouts, contracts, and property matters. The firm’s reputation for excellence in wills, trusts, and probate issues further complements Ellis Jones’ broad service portfolio.

This acquisition marks Ellis Jones’ first since 2016 when it absorbed JM Law, a criminal and motoring law practice in Bournemouth. John Morrissey, founder of JM Law and former Deputy Coroner for Bournemouth, Poole, and East Dorset, now serves as a Consultant Solicitor and Head of Crime, Motoring Matters & Inquests at Ellis Jones.

The expansion is poised to enhance Ellis Jones’ ability to serve clients across the south coast, offering a comprehensive range of legal services under one roof.

PICTURE CAPTION: Pictured at Ellis Jones Solicitors’ new Brooke House office in Wimborne are, from left: Partner John Bulpit, Managing Partner Nigel Smith, Consultant Solicitor Malcolm Scott Walby, and Partner and Head of Employment Kate Brooks.