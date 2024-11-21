Law firms struggle with social media

Many law firms are allocating substantial portions of their marketing budgets to social media yet seeing little return on their investment, according to new research by First4Lawyers.

The report, TikTok or TikNot? Law firms in the social media age, reveals that while firms spend an average of 25% of their marketing budgets on social media, nearly a quarter of senior partners view the effort as a “waste of time.” This dissonance highlights a disconnect between investment and understanding of social media’s potential.

Muddled thinking on ROI

The research involved surveys of senior marketers at 100 law firms across England and Wales specializing in personal injury, clinical negligence, conveyancing, and wills and probate work. Annual marketing budgets for these firms ranged from £84,000 to £159,000.

Despite the fact that 90% of UK adults use social media, many firms are not leveraging it effectively. Among the findings:

Only 40% of firms believe a strong social media presence influences decision-making.

believe a strong social media presence influences decision-making. TikTok , despite its explosive popularity, is largely ignored, with only 11 firms using it and even fewer posting consistently.

, despite its explosive popularity, is largely ignored, with only and even fewer posting consistently. LinkedIn is the most valued social media channel, with 21% of marketers ranking it among their top three marketing tools.

Qamar Anwar, Managing Director of First4Lawyers, explained:

"A firm’s social media presence is an extension of its reputation, but it requires significant investment of time and resources to be successful. You have to really understand your audience... Only when you have that authentic relationship will they engage and, in turn, promote you to other potential clients.”

Barriers to success

The research points to several challenges preventing law firms from optimizing their social media strategies:

Lack of engagement: A fifth of firms posting weekly on Facebook have fewer than 500 followers, and posts on X (formerly Twitter) rarely see more than single-digit interactions. Insufficient resources: Many firms cite a lack of time, staffing, or clear objectives to execute an effective strategy. Content creation hurdles: Fee-earners are often reluctant to contribute content, further hindering efforts.

“Consumers want content that is engaging, relevant, and adds value; they don’t want a sales pitch,” Anwar noted. “Checking socials is now part of the buying journey for a growing number of consumers, particularly the younger generation, and if yours aren’t up to scratch, that could mean the end of their journey with you.”

A necessary evolution

While some firms remain skeptical, the research underscores the need for legal marketers to embrace social media trends and refine their approach. Anwar emphasized the importance of tailoring content to audience preferences and focusing on building authentic engagement:

"It’s about defining and then building your tribe – people interested in particular legal news, advice, and commentary. Most law firms have not yet got to grips with this, which is why they are seeing minimal return on investment.”

As the social media landscape continues to evolve, law firms must adapt to stay competitive, or risk losing relevance with prospective clients.