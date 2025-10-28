The recently published Law Firms AIM client rankings for Q4 2025 by Adviser Rankings reveal notable shifts in the legal landscape, with Hill Dickinson taking the top position from Fieldfisher by adding one client, while Fieldfisher has lost four.

This reshuffling reflects the competitive dynamics within the sector as firms vie for prominence. Other law firms that have seen client increases this quarter include Druces and Haynes and Boone, which both added three clients, and Stephenson Harwood, which secured one. As a result, Druces has ascended into the top ten, while Haynes and Boone and Stephenson Harwood share the equal 12th place. In a significant development, Haynes and Boone has made its debut in the Energy sector rankings and also entered the Consumer Discretionary and Consumer Staples sectors.

In the FTSE AIM 100 category, Eversheds Sutherland joins Addleshaw Goddard and DLA Piper at the top, having achieved the only client gain among the top-tier firms. Five firms have made debuts at equal 10th place, each securing three clients, including Burges Salmon and CMS. Client market-cap data indicates that DLA Piper has risen three places to first with a slight increase, contrasting with substantial drops for Herbert Smith Freehills and Norton Rose Fulbright.

In the FTSE AIM UK 50 rankings, DLA Piper, Ashurst, and Eversheds Sutherland each added one client, leading to Ashurst claiming first place outright. DLA Piper experienced a significant uplift, moving from 7th to 4th. Meanwhile, Bird and Bird faced a dramatic decline from 3rd to 49th, primarily due to the loss of Jet2 as a client.

The report highlights the top law firms by sector, with Hill Dickinson leading in Basic Materials with 17 clients, while Pinsent Masons holds top spots in Consumer Discretionary/Consumer Staples and Energy with six clients each. In Financials and Real Estate, Carey leads with eight clients, and both Hill Dickinson and Pinsent Masons share five clients each in Health Care. Fieldfisher remains prominent in Industrials with nine clients and has six in Technology. The rankings will undoubtedly shift again as firms continue to navigate this evolving landscape and strive to enhance their client portfolios.