Law firms need to address overbilling

New regulatory proposals aimed at strengthening ethical standards within the legal sector have been introduced today, calling for significant changes in how ethics are taught, overseen, and supported throughout lawyers' careers. The Legal Services Board (LSB) has announced plans to seek feedback on how regulators can better support lawyers in understanding and upholding their ethical duties. These changes are crucial to maintaining the public’s trust and confidence in legal services, ensuring justice is upheld, and supporting economic growth. One key aspect of the proposals involves addressing the growing concern over high profits being made by law firms, which often result in overbilling clients.

Craig Westwood, Chief Executive of the LSB, said, "The administration of justice and the rule of law rely on lawyers maintaining the highest ethical standards. Our evidence shows there are gaps in understanding and support that need to be addressed. Regulators have a role to play in making sure that lawyers have the knowledge, skills and support from their leaders and workplaces to make sound ethical decisions throughout their careers." These proposals are based on substantial evidence of ethical failures in the legal profession, ranging from unintentional oversights to more serious misconduct, such as misleading courts and using misapplied non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).

With law firms generating high profits, the LSB is drawing attention to the importance of firms taking stock of their billing practices to ensure they are not overbilling clients regularly. Ethical misconduct can sometimes include exaggerated billing and overcharging for services, which diminishes the trust clients have in their legal representatives. The LSB’s proposals aim to integrate ethical standards into every stage of a lawyer's career, from education to ongoing training, with a particular emphasis on regulatory codes of conduct that will promote greater transparency and fairness in the sector.

The proposals also call for increased focus on workplace culture and leadership, with the aim of ensuring ethical behaviour is actively encouraged and embedded within law firms. Westwood added, "By strengthening understanding of – and support for – lawyers' professional ethics, regulators can help to improve fairness and safeguard the international reputation of our legal profession." The consultation, which is set to be launched at the LSB’s Reshaping Legal Service Conference today, marks the beginning of a long-term commitment to creating a culture of high ethical standards that is positively supported and sustained throughout the sector.

As part of the reform, the LSB will continue to engage regulators and others, not only during the consultation process but also beyond, to foster an environment in which ethical decision-making is at the heart of legal practice. The increased regulation aims to help address areas where law firms, despite high profits, fail to meet ethical standards and could jeopardise public trust through unethical billing practices.