The legal industry is experiencing a notable shift as private equity firms show increasing interest in acquiring law firms for consolidation. Kelvin Balmont, partner and chairman at Clarke Willmott LLP, highlights this trend, revealing that private equity (PE) firms are employing similar strategies in the legal sector as they have in other professional services industries. “The growing trend of PE-backed consolidations in the UK legal sector is driven by the desire to expand capabilities and market presence” he explains.

Recent acquisitions illustrate this movement, with firms like Fletchers Group, Adeptio, and Lawfront group making significant purchases. Fletchers Group, for instance, has acquired Scott Rees & Co and Shoosmiths' serious injury practice, while Adeptio acquired FBC Manby Bowdler. These developments suggest that law firms face both opportunities and challenges as they navigate potential deals with PE firms.

To prepare for such transactions, law firms must assess several key factors. The first step is gauging partner buy-in; ensuring every partner understands the implications of entering into a sale is essential. Reviewing the firm’s Partnership or Membership agreement can clarify governance issues, member rights, and any potential blocking strategies.

Valuation of the firm is also critical. Understanding how a potential acquirer values the firm—whether it be through fee income, EBITDA or net assets—provides insight into the potential transaction. Several factors influence valuation, including client money interests and partner remuneration. It is equally important for firms to be aware of transaction fees.

The structure of the deal presents additional considerations, as payment can take various forms such as cash, loan notes, or shares. Each option carries unique terms and conditions. For example, with loan notes, partners need to understand interest arrangements, while share agreements necessitate clarity on control and income.

Post-sale measures are crucial for ensuring a smooth transition. Firms must consider duration of tie-in agreements, management control, staff protections, and any restrictive covenants affecting partners post-sale.

Tax ramifications of any sale cannot be overlooked; understanding the timing and extent of tax obligations is paramount. Engaging professional legal advice is vital for navigating this complex landscape. Clarke Willmott offers extensive support in various areas, including valuation factors, partner discussions, regulatory compliance, and due diligence.

Kelvin Balmont advises that firms prepare carefully: “By considering these factors and seeking expert advice, your firm can be well-prepared to engage in discussions with potential PE acquirers.” The path to working with private equity may be intricate, but with solid preparation, it can open doors to substantial growth opportunities. Firms willing to adapt may find themselves thriving in this evolving landscape.