Legal industry investment in artificial intelligence is seeing a significant increase, with law firms planning to allocate considerable budgets to integrate this technology into their practices. Research by Passle, an AI-powered platform for thought leadership in professional services, reveals that UK law firms intend to invest an average of £775,000 each—equivalent to £1,848 per lawyer. Meanwhile, their counterparts in the US are budgeting about £853,000, or £2,336 per attorney. However, many firms are still grappling with the practicalities of making this investment work effectively for them.

The study highlighted various barriers that hinder AI adoption within law firms. A staggering 55% of firms voiced concerns regarding data privacy, while 36% were worried about AI’s propensity to produce "hallucinatory outputs,” which refers to instances where AI generates inaccurate or misleading information. Additionally, internal obstacles emerged as significant challenges, such as IT restrictions (52%), difficulties in implementation (50%), limitations in supplier solutions (45%), and incompatible company policies (25%).

Passle’s research involved discussions with marketing and business development leaders from 150 law firms, split evenly between the UK and the US, and all having a minimum of 100 lawyers. The motivations for adopting AI were varied, with the top reasons being time-saving (67%), enhancing data analysis (63%), and assisting in the development of marketing content (63%), as well as crafting new business pitches (51%). Interestingly, only 37% of firms believed AI would significantly reduce costs. External pressures also played a role, as 44% felt compelled to utilise AI to meet client expectations, while 34% cited competitive pressure.

Connor Kinnear, Chief Marketing Officer at Passle, commented on the findings, remarking, “The main barriers to AI adoption by law firms appears not to be a lack of funding, with substantial budgets set aside, or indeed the availability of the technology itself. What seems to be the biggest barrier is firms’ ability to apply it.” He further noted the creation of Crosspitch AI, a tool developed to enable lawyers to effortlessly source and share pertinent insights with their clients while demonstrating the comprehensive expertise available within their firms.

The demand for enhanced thought leadership generation has sparked the development of Crosspitch AI, allowing legal professionals to tap into their firm’s knowledge network efficiently. The system is designed to improve law firm websites by augmenting lawyer searches through a blend of AI and Passle’s data, ultimately providing more accurate results for those seeking legal assistance. Early trials of this user-friendly tool in large law firms have yielded promising outcomes, with Crosspitch AI being deployed in as little as two weeks, signalling a potential leap forward in AI integration within the legal sector.