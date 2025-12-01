According to a recent analysis by Witan Solicitors, based on data from the Insolvency Service, a worrying trend has emerged in the legal sector, as 329 firms dealing with legal activities have entered insolvency since 2020. This downward spiral has seen notable firms like Bell Lax Limited, valued at £2-£3 million, and Wright Hassall LLP, worth approximately £18 million, enter administration this month. Additionally, Irwin Mitchell has announced redundancies for junior staff due to the growing role of AI in early-stage legal work.

As legal firms face these challenges, Clifford Chance has also informed its staff of plans for greater use of AI and automation. This shift is projected to lead to a reduction of around 10% of its business services roles in London from next January. While these adjustments may not directly impact lawyers, they serve as a stark reminder of the increasing pressures large firms are under to optimise their operations and efficiency.

In response to these findings, Qarrar Somji, Director of Witan Solicitors, expressed concerns regarding the fragile state of smaller firms, stating, “While top-line earnings may show growth, the number of insolvencies points to a more fragile picture. For smaller firms, in particular, cash flow has become a serious issue, with increases in employer National Insurance contributions, professional indemnity insurance and other unavoidable costs eating away at what were already pretty thin margins.”

Somji noted a broader trend, adding, “Of course, this issue isn’t just impacting law firms. Insolvencies are on the rise across the board. But with more businesses facing their own cash flow issues, this is having a knock-on effect, leading to delayed client payments.” Late payments, he argues, are more than just administrative nuisances; they can stifle investment and drain liquidity, especially in firms already grappling with rising costs and tighter margins.

He cautioned that firms delaying action may find their options dwindling swiftly. “In most cases, firms that delay taking action will find that their options narrow quickly. By the time creditors are applying pressure or urgent liabilities mount, the scope for meaningful restructuring is limited.” Somji emphasised the importance of early intervention, such as cash-flow planning and renegotiating obligations, to protect jobs and avoid insolvency altogether.

The structural changes within the legal market reflect advancements in AI and technology. Somji warned that firms failing to innovate may find an increasing gap between revenue and operating costs. He stated, “It’s worth noting that while technology can help firms work more efficiently, it should not replace the next generation of lawyers. If firms rely too heavily on AI and remove junior staff, they risk weakening the talent pool and creating long-term problems for the profession.”

He called for a balanced approach, asserting, “We need a balanced approach. AI can help improve processes, but we also need to invest in training, support and real opportunities for junior talent. If we fail to do that, the sector may save money now but lose the skilled lawyers it needs for the future.” As the legal sector navigates these turbulent waters, finding a sustainable balance between technology and human talent will be crucial for long-term success.