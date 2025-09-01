A major overhaul of immigration rules has resulted in a notable increase in businesses and individuals seeking legal advice to settle in the UK, according to Cartwright King, a leading law firm. The firm has reported a “significant” rise in demand, with its immigration department's caseload projected to increase by 40% this summer. New government policies, effective from 22 July 2025, aim to "restore control" over inward migration and introduce several critical changes impacting potential migrants and their sponsors.

Among the new regulations are increased timeframes for acquiring permanent settled status, which has been extended from five years to ten years. Further, businesses sponsoring migrant workers must comply with heightened requirements and face limitations on the categories of individuals they can sponsor. Additionally, the criteria for skilled worker visas have been tightened, now mandating degree-level qualifications or higher. Students will also find themselves facing a reduction in the length of graduate visas, which have been curtailed from two years to 18 months. Language proficiency requirements have become stricter for various visa types, including family visas.

Nisha Leel, Head of Immigration at Cartwright King, emphasised the potential challenges posed by these policy changes, stating, “This major shift in immigration policy is causing concern for employers as well as individuals and families.” She highlighted that business owners are apprehensive about filling vacancies in their workforce amid broader economic difficulties, adding, “Simply speaking, this will make it more difficult for some sectors to find the right people.”

In anticipation of the influx of client work due to the new policies, law firms like Cartwright King are preparing to provide support with eligibility assessments, appeals for denied visas, and guidance for complex visa and sponsorship applications. The implementation of these measures is anticipated to disproportionately affect sectors such as social care, which historically depend on overseas workers.

The government has indicated its intention to invest in training domestic skilled workers to offset the shortfall created by these immigration changes. However, Nisha cautioned, “The risk is that these new policies make Britain a less attractive home for highly skilled workers who would actively contribute to the economy.” She pointed out the tension between nurturing homegrown talent and the immediate needs of industries reliant on migrant workers, stating, “Although the government wants to nurture homegrown talent, these plans will take some time to come to fruition, meaning industries which rely on migrant work now have no time to adjust.”