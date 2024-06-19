Law firm welcomes renowned corporate partner in Sheffield

National law firm Shakespeare Martineau has welcomed Matt Ainsworth as a new corporate partner to its Sheffield hub. With over 24 years of experience, Matt joins from Knights plc, where he served as a partner for the past seven years. His extensive career also includes roles at Irwin Mitchell and DLA Piper.

Specialising in corporate finance, Matt advises on a range of areas including domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, private equity investments, IPOs and secondary fundraisings, restructurings, and joint ventures. His expertise spans multiple sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, digital technology, and hospitality.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Matt Ainsworth stated, “I am thrilled to have joined a highly rated and respected national law firm that has its roots centred around client-focused delivery, and values the development and ambitions of its partners and people. Whether acting for institutions or corporates that are committing a significant level of capital investment or owner-managers who are exiting businesses they have grown for many years, I get a real buzz in delivering solutions and advice on what are usually critical, high-value deals. In my new role, I am looking forward to developing Shakespeare Martineau’s corporate and wider legal offering across South Yorkshire, transforming the brand into the ‘go-to’ mid-market law firm in the region.”

Michael Stace, partner and head of corporate at Shakespeare Martineau, highlighted the firm's ongoing commitment to the South Yorkshire market: “We are continuing our investment in the South Yorkshire market – a region in which we see a lot of potential – and we are thrilled to welcome Matt to the Sheffield team, a move that will help to boost this commitment. Matt has a strong reputation in Sheffield, and his technical knowledge and broad experience will be a real asset to our national corporate team as we look to enhance our transactional offering and, additionally, to cement our reputation in South Yorkshire.”

Matt Ainsworth’s arrival is expected to significantly strengthen Shakespeare Martineau’s corporate capabilities and reinforce its presence in the South Yorkshire legal market.