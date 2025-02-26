Law firm upgrades global network

Network services provider Principle Networks has announced a new partnership with Hill Dickinson, a leading international commercial law firm, to upgrade network and security infrastructure and support the business’s global expansion.

The agreement will see Principle Networks undertake a phased replacement and migration of Hill Dickinson’s Wide Area Network (WAN) and security infrastructure. It will be replaced by an internet-based Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) zero trust security framework.

With over 1,000 employees, including 200 partners and legal directors, Hill Dickinson is one of the UK’s leading commercial law firms, with seven UK offices, plus international offices in mainland Europe and Asia. The firm acts as a trusted adviser to organisations and individuals in multiple sectors across the globe, advising on non-contentious advisory and transactional work and all forms of litigation and arbitration.

Keith Feeny, Chief Technology Officer at Hill Dickinson, said “As a growing UK and international law firm, we recognised that our current IT infrastructure required upgrading. We wanted a network that reduced complexity and could provide solid foundations for delivering on-premise and cloud services, now and in the future. Principle Networks understood our goals and, more importantly, were fully aligned with our growth, agility and innovation objectives, which made them the ideal partner.”

As specialists in designing and implementing scalable, agile and future-proofed cloud-based networks for mid-large enterprises, Principle Networks works across all sectors, including legal, retail, logistics, social housing, automotive, financial services, IT and local government.

Keith Feeny continued “From the moment we met with Principle Networks we could tell they shared our vision and could support our long-term digital strategy. They’ve designed a network capable of growing and evolving with the business and delivering a consistent user experience globally. We’re excited for the future and look forward to working with Russell and the team.”

Throughout the partnership, Principle Networks will deliver a co-managed service offering 24-hour support services across the new SD-WAN and SASE infrastructure and the firm’s Local Area Network (LAN) and Wi-Fi estate.

Russell Crowley, co-founder at Principle Networks, said “Network accessibility and security are critical within the legal sector. Having a robust, secure infrastructure is central to gaining the trust of clients and staff. As a business, we share Hill Dickinson’s core values of innovation, collaboration, trust and respect. We’re proud to have been chosen as their IT partner and look forward to a long and successful partnership.”