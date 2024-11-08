Law firm growth survey

Solicitors Journal and Kysen PR have launched a new survey aimed at understanding how law firms and other legal organisations win new business. This survey targets over 11,000 marketing professionals in the legal field, from law firms and barristers' chambers to other legal organisations, seeking insights on effective strategies for client acquisition and business growth.

This initiative will explore the most impactful elements of professional services marketing, focusing on the key sources of new business in the legal industry. Additionally, it will analyse the role of legal media in promotional strategies, helping to pinpoint how firms can better leverage industry publications and digital outreach.

Marketing professionals who have not received an email invitation but would like to participate can complete the brief survey online. Participants will have the opportunity to win a £250 Amazon voucher, and the survey results will be published in Solicitors Journal in January, with early access provided to respondents.

The survey, open until the end of November, promises to provide valuable insights that will help legal marketers refine their approaches to business development, offering a snapshot of the current marketing trends in the legal industry.