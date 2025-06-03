Anthony Collins has strengthened its cyber risk and privacy expertise by hiring Ben Pumphrey as its new legal director and head of data governance. With over a decade of experience in data privacy and cyber risk advisory, Ben offers invaluable support for clients navigating the complexities of data protection and innovative technologies like AI. His experience spans both the public and private sectors, particularly in health and social care, underscoring the firm’s commitment to ethical data practices and good governance.

In light of increasing concerns surrounding data and cyber security, Ben expressed enthusiasm about his new role: “Joining the firm at a time when data and cyber security risk is at an all-time high means that the opportunity to grow this area of the practice, while ensuring our clients are protected, is significant.” He aims to focus on shaping clients' data governance goals while adapting to the ever-evolving security and privacy landscape. Ben looks forward to achieving practical solutions through collaboration across the firm.

Peter Hubbard, managing partner at Anthony Collins, remarked on the significance of Ben’s appointment: “Ben’s appointment is a vital addition to our governance, funding and corporate team. His sector experience and deep understanding will strengthen the team as we continue to help clients build trust and resilience in a digital world.” With Ben on board, Anthony Collins is well-positioned to address the increasing challenges of data governance and cybersecurity for its clients in various sectors.