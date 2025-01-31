Law firm Devonshires joins Aire Park

Vastint UK has announced Devonshires as the first tenant at its new commercial building on South Brook Street in Aire Park. The law firm, which opened its first Leeds office in 2017, will occupy 6,157 sq ft on the 6th floor of the building, featuring meeting rooms, collaboration spaces, and facilities for its growing 41-strong team.

Led by partners Chris Drabble and Gary Grigor, Devonshires’ Leeds office offers expertise across banking, governance, employment, housing management, property litigation, real estate, construction, and securitisation. The move highlights the firm’s commitment to serving its northern client base.

Aire Park’s new commercial district, part of the South Bank redevelopment, will ultimately deliver nearly 700,000 sq ft of Grade-A office space across seven buildings, creating capacity for 10,000 workers. The district also incorporates 40,000 sq ft of retail space and a multi-storey car park. The project prioritises ESG principles, targeting BREEAM ‘Excellent’ and Platinum WELL accreditations.

Michael Cronin, Vastint UK’s head of portfolio, stated, “We’re thrilled that Devonshires has chosen to be part of this next chapter in Aire Park’s story. Our ambition has been to create vibrant destinations with atmosphere and community.”

Devonshires’ co-head Chris Drabble added, “We’re delighted to have secured our new home, expanding our footprint in the city. Vastint’s vision for Aire Park is fantastic, and the South Bank’s redevelopment will create a thriving business hub.”

With its office fit-out underway, Devonshires is set to move into its new premises in March. Spanning 24 acres, the Aire Park development will include an eight-acre public park, over 1 million sq ft of commercial space, and 1,400 homes, offering excellent connectivity to Leeds city centre and the train station.