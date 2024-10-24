Law firm celebrates surge in listed deals

Shakespeare Martineau has experienced a significant uptick in activity within its Public Company team, advising on five deals for listed company clients within a short timeframe. This surge comes in the wake of a successful fundraising month, with the firm facilitating transactions that collectively raised over £4 million.

Rapid Success in Diverse Sectors

In less than three weeks, corporate partner Keith Spedding and legal director Jennie Davis led the charge in these swift transactions, which spanned various sectors, including property, energy, pharmaceuticals, technology, and manufacturing.

Key deals included the acquisition of Gateway Electronic Components Ltd by long-standing client Solid State plc. The Worcester-based technology manufacturer successfully acquired the ferrite and magnetic component experts in a cash deal valued at £1.4 million.

Fundraising Highlights

In another notable achievement, Rosslyn Data Technologies, a cloud-based enterprise data analytics platform, secured over £3 million through a combination of a placing, subscription, issue of loan notes, and a retail offer.

Meanwhile, Nuformix plc, a pharmaceutical development company focusing on addressing unmet medical needs in fibrosis and oncology, announced a fundraising initiative that raised £300,000 through a placing.

The firm also played a crucial role in advising One Heritage Group PLC (now known as Zentra Group PLC), a UK-based residential developer, in a restructuring process that involved acquiring a 30% stake in One Victoria for £3 million, the sale of assets exceeding £5 million, and the refinancing of an existing shareholder loan facility.

Additionally, Oscillate plc agreed to acquire Minnesota-based Quantum Hydrogen for £1.4 million with the firm's assistance, also raising £500,000 through a placing.

A Promising Outlook

Keith Spedding, who led all five deals from the firm's Birmingham office, commented on the current market dynamics, stating, “We’re seeing a large amount of fundraising and market consolidation right now, with the corporate team busy across all our offices. There is money to be had for investment and innovation for the right companies. It’s great to work across such a broad range of sectors, deal sizes, and complexities, and for such great clients.”

This successful streak reflects Shakespeare Martineau's commitment to supporting its clients through various financial activities, showcasing its expertise across diverse industries during a pivotal time for investment and growth.