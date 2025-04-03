Law firm boosts efficiency by going paperless

In an era where efficiency and client satisfaction are paramount, OP Costs Drafting has successfully transformed its operations by going fully paperless, reaping significant financial benefits and enhancing productivity. The legal costs consultancy, based in Kent, transitioned to the full version of Access Legal Proclaim last year, enabling them to streamline processes through increased customisation and automation. This shift has allowed the firm to abandon cumbersome paper trails, ultimately saving over £60,000 annually.

Founder Owen Poole (pictured) noted that the switch to Access Legal Proclaim has dramatically reduced the time spent on administrative tasks, allowing the legal team to focus more on their core responsibilities. “We are saving a fortune,” shared Owen. “We used to spend hours hunting for paper files in our office, even though there's not that many of us here. But we have got rid of every single file in the office and nothing gets printed off. It's all kept on the system.”

The digital transformation not only aids internal operations but also improves the client experience. Clients can now digitally sign documents, eliminating the tedious process of printing, signing, scanning, and resubmitting forms. Owen observed, “Our case turnover has increased this year and I'm certain that a part of that is because we are saving time on the paperless aspect so we can take more cases on and therefore increase our turnover.”

Additionally, the benefits extend to the firm's ability to manage billing and client communications more effectively. With Access Legal Proclaim, digitally serving bills and tracking client responses has become much simpler. Owen remarked, “We've saved so much time in terms of reporting, processes and automation. For fee earners, their day-to-day lives are made a lot easier by what Proclaim does for them.”

Access Legal, which offers an array of legal solutions tailored for the UK market, plays a pivotal role in OP Costs Drafting’s transformation. The firm’s emphasis on productivity and efficiency was central to their decision to adopt the full version of Proclaim. Aimee Seaton, Director of Customer Success at Access Legal, commended OP Costs Drafting's focus on enhancing their service delivery. “Our teams have worked hard with OP Costs Drafting to ensure they are getting the most out of their platforms so they can use them to their full potential to help achieve their targets,” Aimee said.

She highlighted the remarkable outcomes of this collaboration, stating, “They’ve in fact been able to go way beyond this with cost savings and productivity, and we’re excited to see how much further the law firm can continue to grow using our innovative products and services, which have proven to be instrumental to their success.”

The significant impact of Access Legal Proclaim on OP Costs Drafting is clear, showcasing the potential for law firms to thrive in a digital landscape and prioritise client satisfaction by harnessing modern technology. The firm’s successful utilisation of these tools is a testament to the benefits of embracing a paperless approach in the legal sector. For more information about their journey towards efficiency and savings, visit the Access Legal website.