Law Commission proposes reforming divorce finances

The report outlines four potential models to address how assets should be divided, ranging from codifying current case law to introducing default rules with predefined outcomes. The current laws, established under the Matrimonial Causes Act 1973 and mirrored in the Civil Partnership Act 2004, do not provide a cohesive framework, resulting in legal uncertainty and disputes among couples.

The report criticises the current system for several key reasons. One significant issue is inaccessibility and uncertainty, as the discretionary approach, shaped by case law, often lacks clarity for couples trying to negotiate settlements without legal expertise. This results in couples often having to resort to costly litigation rather than reaching settlements amicably. Furthermore, the outdated framework of the law, which reflects 1970s societal norms, does not account for modern family dynamics, gender roles, or economic realities. Sir Paul Coleridge remarked that the current statute is "no longer fit for purpose."

Another pressing concern is the inconsistency of outcomes. Judges’ broad discretion results in varying outcomes, which diminishes public confidence in the legal system. Procedural inefficiencies also exacerbate these issues, with delays, high legal costs, and enforcement barriers preventing timely and fair settlements. Stakeholders have also pointed to the inadequate handling of conduct matters, such as domestic abuse, and financial provision for adult children as areas requiring urgent reform.

Models for Reform

The Law Commission proposes four models, each suggesting a different balance of judicial discretion and rule-based certainty.

Codification

The codification model involves consolidating settled case law into statutory form without altering its core principles. This approach would create a clearer and more accessible framework while maintaining judicial discretion. It would formalise the treatment of matrimonial and non-matrimonial property, aligning with established case law. This model enhances transparency and accessibility without fundamentally disrupting existing practices.

Codification-Plus

The codification-plus model builds on codification but adds specific reforms to address unsettled areas of law. These reforms include clarifying the enforceability of nuptial agreements, ensuring consistency in spousal maintenance awards, revising the treatment of conduct, and extending financial support for adult children, particularly those in education or financially dependent circumstances.

Guided Discretion

The guided discretion model introduces a statutory framework with clear objectives and principles, reducing unpredictability while retaining some flexibility. This approach would include explicit rules for treating matrimonial property, as well as principles that clarify how courts balance needs, sharing, and compensation. The guided discretion system draws inspiration from legal frameworks in Scotland and New Zealand, where a combination of clear principles and limited judicial discretion offers more consistent outcomes.

Default Regime

The default regime model represents the most significant reform. It replaces judicial discretion with predetermined rules for dividing assets. Similar systems already exist in many European and Commonwealth jurisdictions, where matrimonial property is divided equally unless couples sign binding nuptial agreements to opt out. The key benefits of this model include:

Certainty : Couples would know in advance how assets would be divided.

: Couples would know in advance how assets would be divided. Limited Discretion : Courts would have minimal leeway, ensuring greater consistency and reducing litigation.

: Courts would have minimal leeway, ensuring greater consistency and reducing litigation. Flexibility: Spouses retain the option to create bespoke agreements to suit their individual circumstances.

Expert Opinions and Criticisms

Professor Nick Hopkins, the Law Commission's Commissioner for Property, Family, and Trusts, highlighted the emotional strain divorcing couples face, stating: “It is important that when this happens, people should be able to understand what the law says about how their finances will be divided.” Hopkins stressed the absence of a cohesive legal framework as a key issue that needs addressing.

Katherine Marshall of Shakespeare Martineau also shared her perspective, calling for change while cautioning against a complete overhaul. She pointed out that the current system's judicial flexibility allows judges to consider the complexities of each case. She advocated for more public education on financial claims during divorce, noting that many couples overlook assets like pensions, which can be crucial in financial settlements.

The Law Commission's scoping report presents a significant opportunity to reform financial remedies law for divorcing couples. While the proposed models offer different levels of certainty and judicial discretion, the challenge remains to strike a balance between predictable outcomes and the flexibility required to address individual circumstances. As the government considers these proposals, engagement with stakeholders, legal experts, and policymakers will be essential to create a system that ensures fairness, accessibility, and transparency for couples navigating the end of a marriage or civil partnership.