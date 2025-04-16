Law Commission invites feedback on uncrewed aircraft regulation

The Law Commission published its second consultation paper focusing on the regulation of air traffic management and air navigation services (ATM/ANS) for uncrewed aircraft. This initiative aims to gather feedback from individuals and organisations with an interest in aviation autonomy, ensuring a robust regulatory framework can be established.

Previously, the Commission's first consultation paper examined existing laws relating to drones and vertical take-off and landing aircraft (VTOLs). The introduction of uncrewed aircraft systems traffic management (UTM) is considered essential for safe operations in integrated airspace. As outlined in the paper, the Commission has made provisional proposals regarding regulations for UTM and legal mechanisms to address liability in the event of failures.

Professor Alison Young, Commissioner for Public Law and the Law in Wales, emphasised the significance of this consultation, stating "Air Traffic Management and Air Navigation Services are key to enabling safe uncrewed aircraft operations. It is paramount that we get the regulation of these services to uncrewed aircraft right, and that there are appropriate mechanisms in place if things do go wrong." She encouraged feedback from stakeholders involved in the development of autonomous aircraft and those potentially affected by regulation.

Aviation Minister Mike Kane also expressed the government's commitment to advancing the UK’s aviation technology ecosystem. He said “I want the UK to have the most advanced aviation technology ecosystem in the world. That means modernising our airspace regulations so we can get the technologies of the future into the sky, helping us to decarbonise faster and turbocharge economic growth, as part of the Plan for Change." Kane highlighted the importance of safe integration for new aircraft types, underlining the need for industry engagement to ensure progress.

Jon Round, Head of Airspace, Aerodrome and Air Traffic Management at the UK Civil Aviation Authority, shared insights on the impact of emerging technologies: “Drones and electric air taxis are exciting technology that bring unique challenges. Our Airspace Modernisation Strategy is transforming our skies to enable new innovations and the safe deployment of uncrewed aircraft is central in that work." He reiterated the critical nature of the Law Commission's review in futureproofing regulations necessary for advancing air traffic services.

Simon Masters, Deputy Director Future Flight at Innovate UK, added to the conversation by asserting the UK's leadership position in emerging aviation technologies since 2019. He remarked “Since 2019 UKRI’s Future Flight Challenge has positioned the UK as leaders in emerging aviation technologies and provided a focal point for industry, academia and government to collaborate." Masters warned that as the industry expands, appropriate regulatory foundations and traffic management capabilities are essential for unlocking economic benefits while ensuring safety.

The consultation will remain open until 18 July 2025, with the Commission planning to consult with key stakeholders in the aviation and innovation sectors. Recommendations for law reforms are expected to be published in early 2026, paving the way for the UK to embrace advancements in aviation with a comprehensive regulatory approach.