Disabled children across England may soon experience significant improvements in their social care support thanks to comprehensive reforms recommended by the Law Commission. In a review spanning two years, the Commission has put forward proposals aimed at modernising the outdated and confusing legal framework that currently governs social care for disabled children. Presently, families struggle with a fragmented system, rooted in legislation from the 1970s and 1980s, leading to varying levels of support subject to geographical location.

To address these issues, the Law Commission advocates for the introduction of a unified framework that would simplify and clarify the existing legislation. This framework would ensure that disabled children remain protected under the existing Children Act while incorporating distinct rights and entitlements suited specifically for their needs. The proposals emphasise the need for comprehensive guidance, which would clearly delineate the rights and responsibilities of disabled children, families, and local authorities. Furthermore, it aims to promote a non-stigmatising approach to fulfilling the needs of disabled children while safeguarding them from potential harm.

Among the significant changes proposed is the establishment of national eligibility criteria, designed to eliminate the current postcode lottery that results in inconsistent support. The Law Commission has suggested that a collaborative effort involving disabled children, families, and local authorities should determine these criteria to ensure they are both fair and financially sustainable. The reforms would also empower disabled children with explicit rights to request social care assessments and access independent advocacy, ensuring their voices are duly heard during critical processes.

Other essential recommendations include enhancing transition planning to adulthood and fostering improved collaboration between health, education, and social care services. These proposed changes seek to balance addressing the unique needs of disabled children while prioritising necessary safeguarding measures.

The recommendations provided by the Law Commission have the potential to positively impact over half a million disabled children in England. However, for these reforms to come into effect, government endorsement and new legislation will be required in Parliament. The detailed report outlining the recommendations is currently under review by the government.