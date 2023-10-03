Laurus warmly welcomes renowned family partner Jacqueline Fitzgerald to the team

Laurus is thrilled to announce that Jacqueline Fitzgerald has joined the family law team as a partner. Joining from Grosvenor Law where she was also a partner, Jacqueline is a highly experienced family lawyer and trained mediator with over 25 years of experience.

Specialising in various family law areas, from divorce to nullity proceedings and rights of unmarried cohabitants, Jacqueline is well-regarded for her clear strategic advice and expertise in handling complex financial disputes involving company and business issues, trusts, and agricultural cases. She is also experienced in dealing with international matters which often involve issues of domicile and habitual residence.

Jacqueline’s track record includes a variety of successful cases. Notably, she represented the petitioner wife in Ikimi v Ikimi [2001] EWCA Civ 873, a landmark case which set the precedent that a person can be habitually resident in two places concurrently.

Jacqueline's approach towards solving disputes is perfectly aligned with Laurus' ethos of ethical family law which looks to reduce conflict by promoting alternative dispute resolution methods and providing solutions that will benefit all the parties involved.

The family team is committed to pro bono work and regularly work with Dad’s House, a charity that aims to make sure that children remain the priority after divorce, separation or bereavement. Jacqueline’s commitment to the community is evident in her involvement with an EC-funded project and a multi-agency group, aimed at enhancing services for domestic abuse survivors.

John Fynan COO comments: "Jacqueline’s strategic and non-combative approach towards dispute resolution and her vast experience in managing intricate cases will be of great benefit to our clients seeking straightforward and effective family law advice. The appointment highlights our commitment to providing first class legal advice."

Steven Gasser, Partner and Head of the family team comments: “We are excited to have Jacqueline onboard. Her extensive experience, commitment to client service, and alignment with our philosophy of reducing conflict make her an excellent addition to our team. The appointment also boosts our mediation capability which now comprises of three mediators. This is a key growth where we are regularly referred clients by other leading family law teams.”