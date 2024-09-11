Landmark judgment in Leeson case

Glaisyers ETL, the prominent Manchester-based law firm, has achieved a significant victory with last Friday’s High Court judgment in the case of Leeson & Anor v McPherson. The court ruled that Donald McPherson unlawfully killed Paula Leeson, who died in a swimming pool in Denmark in 2017.

Details of the Case

Mr Justice Richard Smith delivered his judgment on 6 September 2024, concluding unequivocally that McPherson was responsible for Leeson’s death and should not benefit from her estate or the £3.9 million in life insurance policies he had taken out on her, often without her knowledge. Notably, McPherson, who is believed to be residing in the South Pacific region, chose not to attend or be represented during the trial.

Leeson’s death had initially been deemed an accident by Danish authorities. However, a subsequent UK criminal trial for murder collapsed in 2021 due to insufficient evidence. This led to the Leeson family initiating civil proceedings with Glaisyers ETL’s support.

The Legal Team and Proceedings

Glaisyers ETL’s team, including partner David Jones and senior associate Alison Rowley, along with the commercial litigation team, played a crucial role in securing this outcome. The Leeson family was represented by barristers Lesley Anderson KC, Tom Gosling, and Arianna Barnes, among others. Earlier, Lesley Blohm KC and Tom Gosling had successfully defended against McPherson’s attempt to dismiss the family’s claim.

David Jones, a partner at Glaisyers ETL, expressed satisfaction with the ruling, acknowledging the seven-year battle for justice. He noted the significance of the new evidence presented during the civil trial, which may prompt Greater Manchester Police and the Crown Prosecution Service to reopen the criminal investigation.

Implications and Next Steps

The judgment not only prevents McPherson from profiting from Leeson’s death but also sets a potential precedent for reopening criminal investigations based on civil case findings. This case highlights the rare but impactful nature of civil proceedings in addressing serious criminal acts.

The Leeson family, having expressed gratitude for the support from the Greater Manchester Police and the extensive documentation provided, anticipates that the new evidence could lead to renewed criminal charges against McPherson. This could potentially result in the first instance of criminal proceedings being reopened in England and Wales based on a civil judgment.

The case underscores the ongoing pursuit of justice and the pivotal role of civil litigation in addressing unresolved criminal matters. Glaisyers ETL remains committed to supporting the Leeson family and advancing their cause in the pursuit of justice for Paula Leeson.