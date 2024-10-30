Landmark injunction protects Aqa exam security

European law firm Fieldfisher has achieved a landmark legal victory for AQA Education, the UK’s largest examination board, securing the nation’s first "newcomer injunction" to combat unauthorised access, distribution, and sale of confidential GCSE and A-Level exam materials. This innovative injunction, led by Fieldfisher’s Nathan Capone and Associate Esther Thomas, represents a pivotal development in protecting sensitive information, aiming to prevent preemptive leaks on online platforms, particularly social media.

Context of the Legal Action

In recent years, AQA has seen repeated breaches of exam security, with individuals gaining unauthorised access to exam papers and distributing them across social media platforms like Telegram. Ahead of the 2024 exam season, AQA initially obtained a quia timet injunction to target 31 categories of "persons unknown" tied to specific accounts distributing this content. However, new accounts continued to emerge, prompting Fieldfisher to seek a more robust, preventive solution.

The Newcomer Injunction

Fieldfisher proposed a "newcomer injunction" to cover any UK-based person or entity attempting to unlawfully access or distribute AQA’s exam materials. Typically applied in cases of land trespass, the newcomer injunction in this case draws from the legal precedent set by the Supreme Court's decision in Wolverhampton City Council v Gypsies & Travellers, allowing for injunctive relief against unidentified individuals.

This expanded use of injunctive relief establishes an important precedent in the UK, marking the first time a newcomer injunction has been extended to protect confidential information. Fieldfisher’s creative approach to the law underscores its commitment to innovative client solutions in an increasingly digital environment.

Maintaining Examination Integrity

With the newcomer injunction effective until January 2026, AQA retains the right to seek further legal protections as necessary. "Obtaining this injunction on behalf of AQA is an example of our ability to provide solutions that serve our clients' needs," said lead partner Nathan Capone. "We're proud to push the boundaries of the law to secure a safer landscape for AQA’s examination process."

Fieldfisher's success in this case, bolstered by advocacy from Matthew McGhee and Eliza Bond of Twenty Essex, highlights the firm’s forward-thinking strategy in addressing the evolving challenges of protecting sensitive information in a digital landscape.