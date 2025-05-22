Karl Laird and Crash Wigley are the latest additions to Landmark Chambers, further cementing the organisation's reputation in public law. Karl Laird, renowned for his proficiency in public and administrative law, has a distinguished record of tackling complex legal challenges. Chambers and Partners recognise him as Up and Coming, describing him as a "very impressive drafter" and a "shrewd but insightful tactician in litigation". Besides his legal practice, Laird has an extensive academic background, having taught public law at the University of Oxford and other prestigious institutions, with his scholarly contributions cited by the Supreme Court.

On the other hand, Crash Wigley brings a wealth of experience in public, planning, environmental, and property law. She represents both claimants and public authorities in various legal matters, including immigration law, housing and homelessness law, education law, Equality Act claims, and human rights issues. As a Welsh speaker, Wigley has a keen interest in Welsh law and devolution issues. She is committed to promoting access to justice and ensuring equitable legal representation for all individuals, regardless of their background or circumstances. Notably, Wigley has served as a Judicial Assistant at the Supreme Court to Lord Lloyd-Jones JSC, showcasing her dedication to the legal field.

Samantha Broadfoot KC and Alex Goodman KC, joint Heads of the Public Law Group at Landmark Chambers, expressed their enthusiasm for the new appointments, stating “We are delighted to welcome Karl Laird and Crash Wigley. Landmark Chambers has long been at the forefront of Public and Administrative Law and these strategic appointments reinforce our commitment to excellence and deepen our expertise in this evolving and complex area of law.”

Expressing his excitement, Karl Laird remarked “Joining Landmark marks an important and exciting step in my legal career. With its exceptional reputation in public and administrative law, I am excited by the prospect of advancing my practice and contributing to the continued success of one of the UK’s most distinguished sets.” Similarly, Crash Wigley shared her enthusiasm for joining the team, stating “I am pleased to join one of the strongest public law teams in the country. The wide-ranging nature of the practice aligns closely with my areas of expertise, and I look forward to further developing my work in public, planning, and environmental law within such a highly respected Chambers.”