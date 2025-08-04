Landmark Chambers is excited to announce the arrival of Margherita Cornaglia, a barrister whose practice in climate and environmental law is not only dynamic but also rapidly expanding. Cornaglia's expertise lies in strategic litigation directed at both public and private entities, with a keen emphasis on climate justice, human rights, and corporate accountability. She has built a reputation for her comprehensive advice on a wide array of issues in public, private, and international environmental law.

In her recent work, Cornaglia represented Friends of the Earth and other stakeholders in a groundbreaking claim related to Part 4 of the Climate Change Act. Additionally, she acted for Clear the Air in Havering during a judicial review concerning airborne pollutants, showcasing her expertise in tackling pressing environmental concerns. Furthermore, she was junior counsel in the landmark case of Duarte Agostinho v Portugal and 32 other States, presented before the European Court of Human Rights, exemplifying her capacity for handling complex legal challenges.

Cornaglia's engagements extend to several claims against corporate entities accused of environmental harm, greenwashing, and climate damages. She is also involved in what is being termed a world-first OECD complaint that addresses “advertised emissions,” reflecting her proactive approach towards holding entities accountable for their environmental practices. Her advisory role frequently involves NGOs and funders navigating climate-related regulatory developments, including the voluntary carbon market and the EU Deforestation Regulation.

On an international level, Cornaglia has contributed to cases before key judicial bodies, including the International Court of Justice, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, and the European Court of Human Rights. Notably, she was the first Legal Coordinator for the UNFCCC Climate Champions, where she engaged with global partners to promote climate accountability effectively.

David Elvin KC, Head of the Environmental Law Group at Landmark Chambers, expressed his enthusiasm upon Cornaglia's joining, stating that “we are pleased to welcome Margherita to Chambers. Her arrival strengthens our offering in environmental and climate litigation and enhances the breadth of expertise we provide to clients navigating these complex and evolving areas of law.”

Reflecting on her new role, Margherita Cornaglia stated, “I’m excited to join Landmark Chambers and to contribute to its outstanding work in environmental and human rights law. I look forward to working with colleagues who are leaders in their fields as I continue to develop as a barrister and to grow my practice in climate law and litigation, environmental and human rights law.”