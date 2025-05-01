Ranked as the sixth-best junior planning barrister under 35 by Planning Magazine, Odette enhances our leading planning team with her exceptional talent and insight. She represents clients such as developers and public authorities throughout the planning process, including in Courts, section 78 appeals, and DCOs.

Odette has a wealth of recent experience; notably, she secured permission for an innovative “Grey Belt” solar farm at inquiry and represented the developer as junior counsel for a proposed sand and gravel quarry in the Green Belt at Hatfield Aerodrome. Additionally, she represented a community group in the Gatwick airport expansion DCO and handled multiple residential planning appeals for both developers and local authorities. Her environmental work is equally impressive, as she is engaged in ongoing climate change Advisory Opinion proceedings before both the International Court of Justice and the Inter-American Court of Human Rights.

Rupert Warren KC, Head of the Planning Group, expressed his delight at Odette's addition to the team, stating “We are very happy to welcome Odette Chalaby to Chambers. Her arrival enhances the depth and strength of our well-established planning team and will help Landmark ensure its very high level of service to our planning clients into the future”.

Odette herself remarked on her new position, saying “It’s a privilege to join the Tier 1-ranked planning team. I look forward to working alongside some of the UK’s most respected silks and junior barristers”

With Odette on board, Landmark Chambers is well-positioned to continue providing exceptional legal services in the ever-evolving landscape of planning and environmental law.