Land Registry Information Service fees rise

This adjustment is necessary to support enhanced service improvements and digital transformation efforts.

Key Points:

Fee Increase : The standard fee increase of £4 applies to most information services, though paper Land Charges applications will see a higher increase.

Reason for Increase : The rise is to cover rising operational costs and fund digital upgrades. Despite the increase, fees will remain lower than those in 1992.

Regulatory Process : The fee change was formalised through a statutory instrument laid before Parliament on 10 September 2024.

: The fee change was formalised through a statutory instrument laid before Parliament on 10 September 2024. Future Review: A broader review of the fee structure is ongoing to ensure it aligns with strategic goals and offers fair pricing while remaining cost-neutral for taxpayers. Results from a recent call for evidence will lead to a public consultation on more substantial changes.

Customers using automated systems should adjust their processes before the fee increase takes effect. The shift reflects HM Land Registry's commitment to modernising its services and maintaining efficiency.