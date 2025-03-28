Land Data extends NLIS contract

Land Data has confirmed that the licence to operate The National Land Information Service (NLIS) Hub with Decision Insight Group (DIG) will now run until March 2027. The contract, which has been in place since 2009, ensures the continued facilitation of the NLIS Hub.

Since launching in 2001, the NLIS Hub has processed over 27 million searches, offering conveyancing solicitors a secure gateway to authoritative data providers across England and Wales. This includes 339 registering local authorities, HM Land Registry, Thames Water and the Mining Remediation Authority. NLIS remains the only regulated search Hub in the conveyancing sector and, alongside Land Data, continues to support authoritative, Official Searches backed by an unlimited Government guarantee.

Nick Dyoss, the NLIS Hub Director, said "Official Searches are still very much in demand and NLIS continues to grow with Wessex Searches having just joined as a new NLIS channel. This contractual foundation should give our customers confidence that we remain dedicated to delivering the best possible service in the Official Searches market."

The contract extension coincides with Land Data conducting extensive market research to assess the needs of the conveyancing searches market. The insights gained will help NLIS evolve to enhance and streamline the Official Searches market, supporting stable property transactions for consumers.

Fiona Barron, Land Data Chief Executive, commented "NLIS is a local government success story, and an important part of our national data infrastructure. Over the past 24 years it has supported many thousands of people to move home confidently – it now needs to adapt to future user needs and a world of greater digitalisation. This is an exciting time for NLIS and Land Data and I look forward to sharing the outcomes of our research."