Lancashire Law Firms Join Forces to Create Leading Team of Mental Health & Capacity Lawyers

This merger will solidify Southerns’ position as a leader in Mental Health, Court of Protection, and Community Care law.

The newly combined team will operate from Glovers Court in Preston and Cooper House in Burnley, leveraging a wealth of talent and expertise in these specialised areas. The collaboration aims to enhance Southerns’ ability to provide expert legal support to vulnerable community members.

With this expansion, Southerns will feature 10 Law Society Accredited Mental Health Representatives, increasing to 11 in October, alongside four Court of Protection Accredited Legal Representatives (ALRs). The team is committed to advocating for the rights of individuals and families, ensuring that the voices of detained or vulnerable individuals are heard and their freedoms protected.

Neil Cronin, Managing Director of Southerns, who also serves as a fee-paid Judge in the Mental Health Tribunal and is the current Chair of the Mental Health Lawyers Association, stated:

“Bringing together both firms was an easy decision to make. Both Rachel Eastham of Southerns and Philippa Curran of odonnells have devoted their careers to defending the rights of the most vulnerable through their work in mental health and mental capacity law. Their combined expertise and leadership will significantly enhance the support and advocacy available to those in need.”

Philippa Curran added:

“We look forward to the future and the new opportunities this deal will bring. Our combined skills and shared values make the team a powerful force as we are committed to delivering outstanding legal services and protecting the rights of our clients.”

With offices spread across the North West, Southerns offers a comprehensive range of legal services for individuals and businesses, including Residential Property, Wills and Probate, and Clinical Negligence.

The acquisition was advised by Curly Top Ltd, Forbes Solicitors, Harrison Drury, and MHA Moore & Smalley.