Labour’s 'Tractor Tax': The End of Family Farming?

It has become one of the biggest domestic stories of the year, attracting almost as many headlines as Labour’s general election victory, or the subsequent scrapping of pensioners’ winter fuel payments: the government’s plan to impose inheritance tax (IHT) on farmers. Light-heartedly dubbed the ‘tractor tax’ by the media, the consequences for those who find themselves in the government’s crosshairs are deadly serious. On 30th October, Labour’s first Chancellor in 14 years, Rachel Reeves, announced in her inaugural Budget that the government would introduce what the FT referred to as “a shock cap on inheritance tax relief for agricultural assets.”

Farmers have long received special treatment from successive Labour and Conservative governments in relation to inheritance tax. Agricultural Property Relief (APR) and Business Property Relief (BPR) were first introduced in 1984 and 1976, respectively, to ensure the survival of family and farming businesses after the owner’s death. This year’s Budget introduced changes to APR and BPR specifically in relation to farms and businesses, announcing cuts to the aggregate value of both reliefs as part of “a wider crackdown” on so-called inheritance tax loopholes.

In summary, it means that with a combined upper limit of £1 million for APR and BPR, farmers who have assets worth more than that figure will have to start paying IHT from 6th April 2026, often running to hundreds of thousands, or even millions, of pounds. Anything above the £1 million threshold that does not pass to a surviving spouse or civil partner will become subject to an effective tax rate of 20% because under the proposed changes, only 50% of the surplus value will qualify for full exemption. Any IHT that is due can be paid over a ten-year period. Although no interest is charged while the instalments are being paid, that has not provided much comfort.

Farming is complex. Genuine farmers operate their businesses in diverse ways to suit multiple conditions and circumstances. They are quite different from wealthy investors and absentee landlords who buy farmland with the primary intention of avoiding IHT. But government forecasts of the impact of its Budget changes to APR and BPR do not take this into account, and arguably, have been applied bluntly across all farming businesses.

Quite understandably, many farmers were in uproar following the announcement, viewing it as inevitably devastating for a sector that already faces multiple economic challenges. It is self-evident that long term planning for the farming sector is crucial to the nation's economy. Agriculture therefore requires certainty, and farmers are justifiably angry about having the rug pulled out from beneath them.

In response, the National Farmers Union and the Country Land and Business Association have delivered the same warning: that the planned IHT changes would herald the end of family farming in the UK, forcing numerous small rural businesses to sell their assets, which would ultimately undermine the nation’s food security.

A public outcry ensued across rural communities, culminating in a central London protest three weeks after Budget Day. It was symbolically led and championed by Jeremy Clarkson, whose Amazon television documentary series about his Cotswold farm has undoubtedly made him the best-known farmer in Britain. Designed to galvanise public opinion in order to try and reverse the planned Budget changes, more than 10,000 farmers descended on Westminster.

But in parallel with the broadcast TV footage and widespread newspaper images of tractors outside parliament flanked by an army of Barbour and Hunter wearing protestors, more details began to emerge about the real substance of what those changes would mean in practice. The story, in old-fashioned Fleet Street parlance, still had legs.

In early December, the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers (CAAV) published details of its analysis of the IHT changes and their impact on family farms. Critically, the CAAV is a non-party political, specialist professional body representing almost 3000 members practising in a diverse range of agricultural and rural work throughout the UK.

The CAAV’s research revealed that, even before the inflationary impact, tens of thousands of individual owners of farming businesses could be affected by the IHT changes over the coming generation: the equivalent of five times the government’s figure of 500 farms a year.

According to the CAAV report, “up to 75,000 individual owners of farming businesses could expect to be affected over the coming generation, before considering the effect of inflation.” The equivalent annual figure for 2026/27 would therefore be 2,500 taxpayers, not the 500 forecast by the government.

If this assessment ultimately proves to be accurate (or even half accurate), then there has been a substantial government miscalculation that is significant in both the size and scale of its impact. Time will enable us to evaluate the evidence of just how inaccurate the original estimates have been and the potentially devastating consequences of the Budget measures on farmers who did not consider themselves to be within the scope of the IHT changes.

Quite how the government's approach could have been so wide of the mark, and based on highly inaccurate assumptions, is unclear, but Probate practitioners suspect it results from information supplied on death to HMRC which does not necessarily provide the key data required. Given the repeated assertion by the Chancellor and other government ministers that only a relatively small number of farms will be affected, the detail does not appear to have been adequately examined.

A consultation will take place in January 2025, primarily on the application of the proposed changes concerning APR and BPR in relation to trusts. Draft legislation will then follow – at which point there should be greater clarity on the detail which will hopefully allow sufficient time for appropriate planning to be put in place prior to April 2026. To date, the government has given no indication that it intends to change course on its current plans for the farming sector.

So, what can those farming families who will be affected do to mitigate the impact and prepare as best they can?

Effective succession planning will lie at the heart of potential strategies to reduce the impact of IHT, including spousal transfers and gifts to children. Perhaps much earlier than they had previously intended, farmers will have to consider making gifts of their commercial and agricultural assets. An anomaly which may well be addressed in the legislation is that the government does not appear to envisage allowing the £1 million APR/BPR limit to be transferable between spouses, unlike the Nil Rate Band or Residence Nil Rate amount.

Fortuitously, alongside numerous tax changes in the Budget, the treatment of gifts for inheritance tax and capital gains tax remained unchanged, despite widespread predictions to the contrary (although CGT has been rumoured as the next target for significant reform). The rules surrounding lifetime transfers in the seven years before death therefore continue to apply.

In planning ahead, there are several key factors to consider in relation to time: gifts which are made more than seven years before death currently remain exempt from IHT; gifts made more than three years but less than seven years are subject to IHT on a tapered basis (known as taper relief), but no IHT reduction applies if death occurs within three years of the gift(s) being made. There is, however, a notable exception which provides a significant trap for the unwary, known as gifts with reservation of benefit: the person who makes the gift cannot continue to benefit from it after the gift is made, otherwise HMRC will calculate the IHT liability as if it was never made at all.

Another point to consider alongside the making of gifts is life insurance: for farmers seeking to protect their families from IHT liabilities, this will become even more important. Again, the seven-year rule comes into play: taking out an insurance policy with a seven-year term which ends on the seventh anniversary of the gift (and which tapers down after three years have elapsed) could be sufficient to cover the IHT liability. Although the insurance option can be expensive, particularly for older farmers, it may well be much more cost effective than a large IHT bill.

Other potential options are available to farmers, such as expanding the ownership of their farming partnerships between multiple family members, potentially increasing the number of applicable £1m limits to each farming business. But in those circumstances a charge to CGT may come to the fore. Given that the IHT changes will not apply until April 2026, there ought to be time to consider the precise detail, which should be forthcoming in early 2025. But, assuming reliance is going to be placed on making effective lifetime gifts and surviving seven years, elderly donors need to start the process sooner rather than later. For farmers, one lesson is clear: take good advice when planning ahead.