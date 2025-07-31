In a notable transaction, King and Wood Mallesons (KWM) has acted on behalf of Insignia Financial regarding its acquisition by US-based investment firm CC Capital. The deal, valued at approximately $3.3 billion, follows a competitive bidding process that involved offers from major players such as Bain Capital and Brookfield. CC Capital will acquire Insignia Financial at a price of A$4.80 per share in cash.

The KWM deal team, which was instrumental in facilitating this high-stakes acquisition, was led by M&A Partners Peter Stirling and Genovieve Lajeunesse. Genovieve Lajeunesse remarked on the broader market context of this acquisition by stating that “notwithstanding a period of significant market volatility, we are starting to see an uptick in M&A activity.” She emphasised the ongoing trend of private capital investment in the wealth management sector, which she described as rich with growth and diversification opportunities. The acquisition signifies a bullish outlook for the wealth management space amidst fluctuating market conditions and the increasing interest of private equity in this area.