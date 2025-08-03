The Wacol facility, a prime logistics site in Brisbane, marks JDP's inaugural industrial asset acquisition in Australia. This strategic move underscores JDP's commitment to expanding its presence as a key player in logistics and distribution. Led by David Bell and Matt McKeown, the KWM team showcased its expertise in navigating complex cross-border mergers and acquisitions. Matt McKeown expressed satisfaction with the collaboration, saying “We are delighted to have supported the JDP team on this strategic Australian acquisition which also highlights the growing appeal of the sector to international investors." The transaction reflects the increasing interest in Australian infrastructure by international investors. KWM’s support is expected to enhance JDP’s growth trajectory in the competitive Asia Pacific market.