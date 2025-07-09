King and Wood Mallesons (KWM) is proud to have represented Greatland Resources Limited (ASX:GGP) during its initial public offering (IPO) and cross-listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the Alternative Investment Market (AIM). Greatland made its prominent debut on the ASX on 24 June 2025, achieving an impressive market capitalisation of $A4.9 billion.

As a notable newcomer in the Australian gold-copper mining sector, Greatland is actively involved in owning and operating the Telfer gold-copper mine as well as the adjacent, world-class brownfield Havieron gold-copper development project, both located in the resource-rich Paterson region of Western Australia.

The IPO process enabled Greatland to raise a total of A$50 million from the issuance of new shares, while gross sale proceeds amounted to A$440 million due to the selldown of existing holdings. This culminated in a final Australian offer size of A$490 million, underscoring the robust market interest in Greatland's promising prospects.

The KWM deal team that played a pivotal role in this transaction was headed by Corporate M&A Partner Nigel Hunt, alongside Senior Associate Allison Warrier, Solicitors Nancy Zheng and James Simpson, and Law Graduate Luca Zimmermann. Their collective expertise was further supported by Partner Amanda Isouard, Special Counsel Caroline Tait, Senior Associate Brenda Valdez, and Solicitors Brodie Coyle and Jordan Fazzari, who contributed specialist knowledge across various legal disciplines including mining, environmental regulations and foreign investment.

KWM provided comprehensive advice on all aspects of this transaction, except for elements relating to UK and foreign law. The firm’s involvement builds on its longstanding relationship with Greatland and its management team.

Commenting on the IPO and the successful ASX listing, Nigel Hunt expressed his enthusiasm, stating “Congratulations to Greatland on this very significant milestone. After working with Greatland on the transformational acquisition of 100% of Havieron and Telfer last year, KWM is delighted to have supported Greatland on its ASX listing. ASX is the natural listing venue for Greatland and its portfolio of Australian assets, and that enhanced capital markets profile is a really important part of the company’s future development.”

This successful transaction not only reinforces KWM’s exceptional capabilities in equity capital markets but also highlights its experience in handling complex cross-border deals effectively.