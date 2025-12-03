King & Wood Mallesons (KWM) has successfully advised AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL) on its strategic acquisition of ADG Capital Pty Ltd, the holding company of ADG Engineers, which is renowned as a leading national engineering and digital consultancy. This significant acquisition considerably strengthens AtkinsRéalis’ presence in Australia, adding valuable scale and specialist civil and structural capabilities to its local operations.

The integration of ADG Engineers not only broadens the range of multidisciplinary services available to both public and private sector clients, but it also supports ongoing investments and innovation within the Australian infrastructure sector. As noted by Heath Lewis, the Mergers & Acquisitions Partner at KWM who led the team, “We are proud to support AtkinsRéalis’ continuing and expanded commitment to the Australian market. The addition of ADG Engineers enhances AtkinsRéalis’ local presence and expands its civil, structural, construction and digital engineering capabilities. It also strengthens the combined business’s ability to deliver complex, multidisciplinary projects nationwide – much like King & Wood Mallesons.”

KWM’s involvement in this transaction exemplifies its robust cross-sector M&A capabilities and highlights the firm’s aptitude for aiding clients in managing complex, cross-border transactions. The team included Solicitors Riya Shah and Niall Gillmor, with significant contributions from KWM’s experts in employment, banking, intellectual property, and insurance, showcasing the firm's comprehensive approach to client support in high-stakes acquisitions.