Kuits appoint planning specialist

Manchester commercial law firm, Kuits Solicitors, has strengthened its property offering with the appointment of Michelle Spark as Planning Partner. Michelle joins Kuits’ Commercial Property team as a planning, highways, and compulsory purchase law specialist, bringing with her 18 years of experience from working in local government and global and national law firms. She advises private and public sector clients on complex developments including large mixed-use developments, regeneration projects, and nationally significant infrastructure projects involving major highways projects and renewable energy.

Commenting on her appointment, Michelle said; “I’m really pleased to be joining such a successful team who advise some of the most exciting clients in the region working on some of the most complex projects. I have had a very warm welcome and I am very much looking forward to working with the team to provide clients with specialist advice.”

Nick Nyunt, Head of Commercial Property at Kuits, said; “We are delighted to welcome Michelle to Kuits. Her expertise and experience further strengthen our position as one of the most commercial and experienced property law teams in the North West providing a full service offering to our clients.”

Michelle is ranked as a Next Generation Partner in Legal 500 and is a ranked lawyer in Chambers UK.