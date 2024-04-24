KPMG partners with Government to employ prison leavers, reducing reoffending and boosting economy

In a landmark collaboration poised to reshape the landscape of criminal justice and employment, KPMG UK has forged a pioneering partnership with the government to integrate prison leavers into the workforce.

As Britain's largest white-collar firm, KPMG's decision to engage ex-offenders in various capacities, including technology development, sets a precedent for other legal entities to follow suit. By extending employment opportunities to individuals with criminal records, KPMG exemplifies the legal profession's commitment to fostering inclusivity and providing second chances to those seeking to reintegrate into society.

The partnership between KPMG and the government reflects a holistic approach to addressing the complex nexus of crime, employment, and societal reintegration. By leveraging the expertise of legal professionals and the resources of government agencies, the initiative aims to reduce recidivism rates and mitigate the social and economic costs associated with criminal behaviour.

Prisons and Probation Minister Ed Argar emphasised the transformative potential of the initiative, stating, "Our drive to get ex-offenders into employment is not only cutting crime and reoffending, but is also growing the economy as part of our long-term plan for growth." By providing pathways to employment for prison leavers, the legal profession contributes to broader efforts to enhance public safety and promote economic prosperity.

For KPMG UK Chief Executive Jon Holt, the initiative aligns with the firm's commitment to social responsibility and diversity. "Our longstanding focus on social mobility is about giving everyone – regardless of their background – the chance to succeed," said Holt. By integrating ex-offenders into the workforce, KPMG demonstrates the legal profession's capacity to effect positive change and foster a more equitable society.

The success of the pilot program highlights the transformative impact of providing legal avenues for rehabilitation and reintegration. Reflecting on his own journey, an employee of KPMG UK and former offender expressed gratitude for the opportunity afforded to him. "To get a job at KPMG – it’s a miracle," he remarked. "It put me on the right path."

In addition to KPMG's pioneering efforts, the government has implemented various measures to support the employment and rehabilitation of prison leavers, including initiatives focused on legal education and vocational training. By collaborating with legal professionals, policymakers, and community stakeholders, these initiatives aim to dismantle barriers to reintegration and promote a more inclusive and equitable justice system.

As the partnership between KPMG and the government continues to evolve, it serves as a testament to the transformative power of legal advocacy and social responsibility. By harnessing the expertise of legal professionals and the resources of government agencies, the initiative offers a compelling model for promoting rehabilitation, reducing recidivism, and advancing social justice in the legal profession and beyond.