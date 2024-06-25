KPMG Law UK partners with shieldpay for enhanced transaction security

KPMG Law UK has entered into a strategic partnership with Shieldpay, leveraging its payment services for high-value and complex legal transactions. This move is aimed at standardising and centralising transaction processes across KPMG Law’s UK offices, ensuring enhanced security, efficiency, and client service excellence.

Managing client funds through traditional methods can pose significant risks and operational challenges for law firms. By adopting Shieldpay’s specialised payments platform, KPMG Law seeks to mitigate these risks while unlocking operational efficiencies and focusing more on delivering legal services. The partnership underscores KPMG Law’s commitment to innovation and meeting the evolving needs of its clients in a dynamic legal landscape.

Andrew Hawkins, CEO of Shieldpay UK and Europe, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting Shieldpay’s role in supporting KPMG Law’s growth trajectory and operational objectives. He emphasised the transformative impact of Shieldpay’s TPMA solution in enhancing client satisfaction and optimising business operations within the legal sector.

Stuart Bedford, Head of KPMG Law UK, emphasised the strategic importance of Shieldpay’s technology in bolstering the firm’s capabilities across various legal domains, including corporate, real estate, litigation, and M&A. Bedford underscored Shieldpay’s adherence to rigorous regulatory standards and its role in simplifying complex transactions, thereby providing KPMG Law with a competitive edge in the marketplace.

Shieldpay, regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), specialises in TPMAs, facilitating secure and streamlined payments for law firms globally. The partnership with KPMG Law marks a significant step in advancing transactional efficiency and security standards within the legal industry, reaffirming Shieldpay’s position as a leader in digital payment solutions tailored for complex legal environments.