Knights, the UK’s foremost regional legal and professional services firm, has further enhanced its Family team in Reading by appointing Owen Reynolds as a Partner. With three decades of experience in family law, Owen brings a wealth of expertise in various family-related matters, including divorce, division of matrimonial finances, cohabitee disputes, domestic violence injunctions, private law children issues, and high-net-worth pre and post-nuptial agreements. He began his career by representing clients on Legal Aid cases, dealing with intricate children’s matters, and has since garnered extensive experience in high-stakes situations.

His work entails handling Section 37 injunctions to freeze assets and representing clients in both the Family Court and High Court on financial and child disputes, encompassing contact arrangements, residence, and relocation cases. Owen's approach as a collaborative lawyer includes utilising the Resolution Collaborative Law route, which allows clients to navigate sensitive issues without resorting to court intervention.

Owen’s recruitment aligns with a period of significant growth for Knights’ Reading team, which recently relocated to a modern office space on the twelfth floor of The Blade building. In addition, the Reading office has seen the arrival of 11 skilled professionals across various departments, including partners in Dispute Resolution, Private Client, Family, and Regulatory sectors.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Owen Reynolds stated, “It’s an absolute pleasure to join such a talented and ambitious team in Reading during such an exciting period of growth for the business both here in the Thames Valley and nationally." He added, “Knights has a market-leading reputation for delivering premium legal advice and I’m excited to see what we can achieve as one team in this highly collaborative and supportive working environment.”

James Christacos, Regional Client Services Director at Knights, shared: “I’m delighted to welcome Owen to the team. He is a vastly experienced family law expert, has a great reputation locally and is a brilliant addition to the team here in Reading, which is fantastic for our clients and colleagues as we strive to deliver the very best legal advice.” He continued, “Owen joins us at an exciting time for the business having recently announced a strong performance in the first half of our 2025 financial year. Adding Owen’s skills and knowledge to our talented team of Family lawyers across the country will help us deliver on our plans for growth both locally and nationally.”